Live in the Okanagan: Ignite your week with live music

As temperatures cool, and social calendars’ loads lighten before the annual holiday boom, take some time to enjoy live music.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Nov. 15
The Rowdy Spurs at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Anna Jacyszyn Quintet at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at vernonjazz.com
Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Nov. 15
D.O.A. and Jenny and the Dicks at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at showpass.com
Dan Tait, Swamp Honey and Three Scotch Inn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Stone Tortoise, Gone Cosmic and Black Mastiff at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Shawn Lightfoot Band at the Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Alestorm, Aephanemer, Ravenous, Nomad and Traceless Dimensions at Rutland Centennial Hall
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Kate MacColl at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Lemon Bucket Orkestra at Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at rotarycentreforthearts.com
The DLopez Show at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Bran Sanders at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Gail and Karl at Benvoulin Heritage Church
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Barry Wilson at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Summerland
Saturday, Nov. 16
13 Broken Bones at Peacock’s Perch Neighbourhood Pub
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Nov. 15
Rick McMahon at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Saturday, Nov. 16
Mike Field at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Timbre Wolves at The Copper Mug
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
McLaren & Mehrer at The Nest and Nectar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Barry Wilson at Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Oliver
Friday, Nov. 15
Rob n’Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Bergmann Duo at Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca
Osoyoos
Saturday, Nov. 16
Rob n’Walker at Anarchist Mountain
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
