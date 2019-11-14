Menu

Live in the Okanagan: Ignite your week with live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Take time for live music this week

As temperatures cool, and social calendars’ loads lighten before the annual holiday boom, take some time to enjoy live music.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 15

The Rowdy Spurs at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Anna Jacyszyn Quintet at the Vernon Jazz Club 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at vernonjazz.com

Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, Nov. 15

D.O.A. and Jenny and the Dicks  at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at showpass.com

Dan Tait, Swamp Honey and Three Scotch Inn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Stone Tortoise, Gone Cosmic and Black Mastiff at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Shawn Lightfoot Band at the Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Alestorm, Aephanemer, Ravenous, Nomad and Traceless Dimensions at Rutland Centennial Hall 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Kate MacColl at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Lemon Bucket Orkestra at Rotary Centre for the Arts

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at rotarycentreforthearts.com

The DLopez Show at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Bran Sanders at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Gail and Karl at Benvoulin Heritage Church 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Barry Wilson at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Summerland

Saturday, Nov. 16

13 Broken Bones at Peacock’s Perch Neighbourhood Pub

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

 

Penticton

Friday, Nov. 15

Rick McMahon at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Nov. 16

Mike Field at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Timbre Wolves at The Copper Mug 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

McLaren & Mehrer at The Nest and Nectar 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Barry Wilson at Cannery Brewing 

  • Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

 

Oliver

Friday, Nov. 15

Rob n’Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bergmann Duo at Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

 

Osoyoos

Saturday, Nov. 16

Rob n’Walker at Anarchist Mountain 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

