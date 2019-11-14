Live in the Okanagan: Ignite your week with live music

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures cool, and social calendars’ loads lighten before the annual holiday boom, take some time to enjoy live music.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 15

The Rowdy Spurs at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Anna Jacyszyn Quintet at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at vernonjazz.com

Dave Coalmine Trio at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Nov. 15

D.O.A. and Jenny and the Dicks at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at showpass.com

Dan Tait, Swamp Honey and Three Scotch Inn at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Stone Tortoise, Gone Cosmic and Black Mastiff at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Shawn Lightfoot Band at the Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Alestorm, Aephanemer, Ravenous, Nomad and Traceless Dimensions at Rutland Centennial Hall

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Kate MacColl at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Lemon Bucket Orkestra at Rotary Centre for the Arts

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at rotarycentreforthearts.com

The DLopez Show at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Bran Sanders at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Gail and Karl at Benvoulin Heritage Church

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Barry Wilson at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Summerland

Saturday, Nov. 16

13 Broken Bones at Peacock’s Perch Neighbourhood Pub

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Nov. 15

Rick McMahon at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Nov. 16

Mike Field at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Timbre Wolves at The Copper Mug

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

McLaren & Mehrer at The Nest and Nectar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Barry Wilson at Cannery Brewing

Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Oliver

Friday, Nov. 15

Rob n’Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bergmann Duo at Venables Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Osoyoos

Saturday, Nov. 16

Rob n’Walker at Anarchist Mountain