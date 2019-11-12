Section of Highway 1A in southern Alberta will be widened

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government will be widening 29 kilometres of Highway 1A in the southern part of the province.

The $76.5-million project is to double the width of the section between Cochrane and Canmore.

The government says it has signed an agreement for a transfer of lands needed for the upgrade with Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Construction is also to smooth dips and straighten curves on the road, build shoulders on the sides and make ditches wider and less steep.

The project is to take two to three years.

Premier Jason Kenney says the expansion is important for Albertans.

“I am proud that we have made this agreement with the Stoney Nakoda. This highway expansion will improve both safety and economic opportunities, while ensuing that our First Nations are real partners in prosperity,” he said in a release.

