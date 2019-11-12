Decorating Christmas stockings for Edmonton inner-city seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors and elementary students will spend Tuesday afternoon decorating Christmas stockings that will be donated to inner-city seniors in Edmonton.

The stockings will be included as part of the London Drugs Stockings Stuffers for Seniors campaign.

It asks seniors in need to write down what they would like for Christmas on a small tag — often their requests are for items like mittens, socks, chocolate or books.

The tags are then placed on Christmas trees inside London Drugs stores, where customers can pick them and fulfill the senior’s specific wishes. Unwrapped gifts are then returned to the store’s customer service desk.

“Many of our residents have been community supporters, professionals and philanthropists their entire lives,” Canterbury Foundation resident Bruce Hogle said.

“By participating — even in a small way — to this campaign, it helps us continue to give back and brighten the holidays for seniors who need it most.” Tweet This

This year Stockings Stuffers for Seniors hopes to bring extra holiday cheer to over 17,000 seniors across Western Canada.

“This initiative was started to bring cheer to inner city seniors here in Edmonton and it’s amazing to see how much it has grown,” said Jimmy Morrison with Operation Friendship Seniors Society.

“We’re so grateful to have our friends at Canterbury and the students of Laurier Heights School come together to spread the joy this holiday season.”

The campaign runs from Monday, Nov. 18 until Monday, Dec. 16.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Santa and his elves will deliver the gifts to the seniors.