Weather

Snow squall warning issued for London-area

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 12, 2019 11:52 am
Squalls could dump 5 to 15 cm of snow on London on Tuesday and an additional 15 cm overnight. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

We’ve had nearly 12 hours of respite from snowfall in the immediate London region, but that’s about to end.

Environment Canada has upgraded an earlier snow squall watch to a warning for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County.

Related News

A snow squall watch has come to an end for Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

READ MORE: London wakes up to winter wonderland

The national weather service says the London area could see between 5 and 15 cm of snow during the day Tuesday and possibly up to 15 cm overnight into Wednesday.

Officials say once the winds shift Wednesday morning, the squalls are expected to taper off.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution out on the roads as blowing snow and reduced visibility will be possible.

Story continues below advertisement

To see the latest radar imagery for the London region, click here.

