Snowy forecast prompts winter weather travel advisory for London

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 11, 2019 10:49 am
A sign warning of winter hazards - drifting snow and reduced visibility - on Highway 401 in Ontario, Canada, with the rear of a transport truck in the distance of the snow-covered roadway.
A sign warning of winter hazards - drifting snow and reduced visibility - on Highway 401 in Ontario, Canada, with the rear of a transport truck in the distance of the snow-covered roadway. Richard F. Wintle / Getty Images

Environment Canada is advising Londoners to be cautious on their commutes as a developing low pressure system looks to bring significant snowfall to the city on Monday.

The snow began Monday morning and is expected to become heavy at times during the afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

This forecast has prompted a winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

“It’s going to be a very persistent snow throughout the day,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell.

“With a few centimetres down by the afternoon, it will be a difficult drive.”

The snowfall is originating from a developing low pressure system that Environment Canada said is tracking south of the lower Great Lakes.

The national weather agency said snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm may be possible by late Monday night.

