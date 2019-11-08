London wakes up to winter wonderland

Send this page to someone via email

London woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday.

The city was treated to overnight snow squalls, with more than 10 centimetres accumulating by the morning, and forecasters say more is on the way.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL weather specialist John Wilson said the total snowfall amount varied, with cities such as Strathroy and Woodstock receiving much less of the white stuff.

“The wind’s set up just right from the north-northwest coming across a large fetch of Lake Huron right at London,” Wilson explained.

“If [the wind] changes a little bit then elsewhere will get some, but we’ll just be in the bullseye until it does.”

A snow squall warning from Environment Canada was previously in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County but has since ended.

As of Friday morning, a warning remains in effect for Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County. The national weather agency warns these areas could see between 30 and 40 centimetres of total snowfall accumulation.

Back in London, a chance of flurries is expected to continue throughout the day before clearing up overnight.

City of London service crews were kept busy by the overnight squalls, and Friday will likely be much of the same.

Division manager of road operations John Parsons told Global News that city salt trucks were out on main roads and bus routes as early as 8:30 p.m. Thursday. They will be continuing their drive throughout the day on Friday, he added.

Parsons said the city will be dispatching services based on how Friday’s snowfall shapes up.

“As the wind shifts, snow accumulations could increase in other areas of the city, and we’ll monitor for those conditions,” he said.

As of Friday morning, Parsons said sidewalks and pathways had not received enough snow to warrant dispatching plows.

Overnight parking may also be affected by additional snowfalls.

From Nov. 1 to April 15, Londoners must register online for a free overnight parking pass.

However, if snow plows need to access city streets, vehicles on the road will need to be moved. Parsons said this usually occurs when more than 10 centimetres of snow accumulates.

To deal with this possibility, the city is asking Londoners to register at least 48 hours in advance. Registration requires an email address, and registrants will be notified via email if their vehicle needs to be moved.