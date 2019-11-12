Menu

Snow squall warning in effect for Barrie, Midland areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 11:24 am
A snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, according to Environment Canada.

Flurries and local snow squalls have developed and are expected to intensify Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning.

Local snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are likely Tuesday, with 15 to 25 centimetres possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Environment Canada says.

READ MORE: Over 400 crashes reported within 24 hours after GTA’s first major snowfall: OPP

Local snow squalls are expected to taper off when the wind shifts southwest Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says residents should prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.” Visibility can be suddenly reduced to near zero at times when there’s heavy or blowing snow.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense, accumulating snow or near zero visibility.

