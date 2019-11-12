Over 400 crashes reported within 24 hours after GTA’s first major snowfall: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say more than 400 crashes were reported within a 24-hour period following the Greater Toronto Area’s first major snowfall of the season.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, there were at least two dozen ongoing calls to which the OPP was responding on Tuesday morning.

Schmidt also said that while there have been hundreds of crashes reported, no serious injuries have occurred.

Meanwhile, vehicles that may have spun out or lost control have not yet been included in the numbers reported so far, he said.

Schmidt warned that while road conditions may play a factor in the rising number of crashes, speed must also be considered, noting that drivers need to stay diligent when on snow-covered roads.

“We need to give ourselves some more space, drive a little slower, give us that following distance and scan down the highway,” he said. “Prepare yourself for any upcoming changes to traffic patterns.”

In York Region, police have also responded to more than 100 collisions in the last 24 hours, not including incidents in which drivers were directed to their collision reporting centre.

Over 400 crashes reported to #OPP in the last 24 hours24 collisions ongoing right now #OnStorm https://t.co/NEb4ZA4mJj — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 12, 2019

WINTER DRIVING – We responded to just over 100 collisions in the past 24 hours. That does not include the drivers that were directed to attend our collision reporting centre. Please get those snow tires on and adjust your driving to the road conditions.https://t.co/AYctisqqOM — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 12, 2019

