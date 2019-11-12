Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Over 400 crashes reported within 24 hours after GTA’s first major snowfall: OPP

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 9:26 am
OPP say there have been over 400 crashes reported in the GTA within a 24-hour period after the first major snowfall of the season. .
OPP say there have been over 400 crashes reported in the GTA within a 24-hour period after the first major snowfall of the season. . Photo by Peter Power / The Globe and Mail

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say more than 400 crashes were reported within a 24-hour period following the Greater Toronto Area’s first major snowfall of the season.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, there were at least two dozen ongoing calls to which the OPP was responding on Tuesday morning.

Schmidt also said that while there have been hundreds of crashes reported, no serious injuries have occurred.

READ MORE: Over 360 crashes in Edmonton over snowy weekend

Meanwhile, vehicles that may have spun out or lost control have not yet been included in the numbers reported so far, he said.

Schmidt warned that while road conditions may play a factor in the rising number of crashes, speed must also be considered, noting that drivers need to stay diligent when on snow-covered roads.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to give ourselves some more space, drive a little slower, give us that following distance and scan down the highway,” he said. “Prepare yourself for any upcoming changes to traffic patterns.”

READ MORE: Close to 200 collisions over 12 hours in Toronto due to snowfall

In York Region, police have also responded to more than 100 collisions in the last 24 hours, not including incidents in which drivers were directed to their collision reporting centre.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceWinter weatherWinter DrivingToronto crashRoad Conditionswinter driving conditionstraffic collisionsToronto snowfallToronto crashesgta crashsnow collisionssnowfall crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.