Early morning crash forces closure on major south London artery

The northbound lane of a major artery in south London has been closed following an early morning crash on Tuesday.

Northbound Wellington Road is expected to remain closed for most of the morning between Commissioners and Baseline roads.

Const. Brittany Campbell told Global News that London police responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m.

“Witnesses observed a vehicle travelling northbound on Wellington Road at a high rate of speed,” Campbell said.

“They observed the vehicle collide with a hydro pole and then proceed to collide with a fence on the east side of Wellington Road.”

Campbell said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot prior to police arrival but was later tracked down with the help of a canine unit.

The suspect remains in custody, and charges are pending, Campbell said, adding that police believe the driver was impaired by alcohol.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Wellington Road are expected to be closed between Commissioners and Baseline roads for the rest of the morning as London Hydro crews work on repairing the hydro pole damaged in the crash.