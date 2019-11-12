Girl, 2, dead after being hit by falling air conditioner at east-end Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A toddler has died after being struck by an air conditioner that fell from an apartment building in the city’s east end, according to Toronto police.

Officers responded to a Toronto Community Housing apartment building on Lawrence Avenue East and Mossbank Drive, near Scarborough Golf Club Road, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators initially told Global News that a mother was returning home with her three young children after picking two of them up from school.

The two-and-half-year-old child was in her stroller when the air-conditioning unit fell from the eighth floor of the building and struck her, police said.

Paramedics had rushed her to the Hospital for Sick Kids in critical condition, but later died in hospital, officials said.

Officers told Global News they are conducting a forensic investigation and are looking for any surveillance video or witnesses “to ensure we know exactly what happened,” adding that preliminary information suggests the incident was a “tragic accident.”

There is no word yet on whether charges may be laid, and the investigation remains ongoing.

— With files from Nick Westoll