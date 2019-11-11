Child critically injured after being hit by air conditioner that fell from Toronto apartment

Officals say a child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by an air conditioner that fell from a Scarborough apartment unit.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Mossbank Drive and Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the air conditioning unit fell from an eighth floor apartment.
Toronto Paramedics rushed the child to the Hospital for Sick Children with a police escort.
More to come.
