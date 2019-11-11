Child critically injured after being hit by air conditioner that fell from Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Officals say a child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by an air conditioner that fell from a Scarborough apartment unit.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Mossbank Drive and Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the air conditioning unit fell from an eighth floor apartment.

Toronto Paramedics rushed the child to the Hospital for Sick Children with a police escort.

More to come.

INJURED CHILD:

Lawrence Ave E & Mossbank Dr

– officers o/s

– confirmed that an A/C unit fell from the 8th floor

– struck a child

– injuries are very serious

– @TorontoMedics o/s assisting with an emergency run to trauma hospital

– will update#GO2180547

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 11, 2019

Story continues below advertisement