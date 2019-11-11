Menu

Canada

Child critically injured after being hit by air conditioner that fell from Toronto apartment

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 4:27 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officals say a child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by an air conditioner that fell from a Scarborough apartment unit.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Mossbank Drive and Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the air conditioning unit fell from an eighth floor apartment.

Toronto Paramedics rushed the child to the Hospital for Sick Children with a police escort.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
