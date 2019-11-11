Edmonton man killed in highway crash near Andrew

A 41-year-old man from Edmonton was the victim of a head-on collision north of Andrew, Alta., on Monday morning.
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Highway 855 and Township Road 572, about 105 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
RCMP said a semi-tractor heading north on Highway 855 collided with a truck heading south.
Traffic was re-routed in both directions for several hours.
The man was the only person in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-tractor was taken to hospital by EMS with minor injuries, RCMP said.
The man’s name has not been released.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS