Edmonton man killed in highway crash near Andrew

A 41-year-old man from Edmonton was the victim of a head-on collision north of Andrew, Alta., on Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Highway 855 and Township Road 572, about 105 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP said a semi-tractor heading north on Highway 855 collided with a truck heading south.

Traffic was re-routed in both directions for several hours.

The man was the only person in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-tractor was taken to hospital by EMS with minor injuries, RCMP said.

The man’s name has not been released.

