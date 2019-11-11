Menu

Canada

‘Returned soldiers’ needed for Saint John Remembrance Day services

By Andrew Cromwell Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 3:02 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 3:07 pm
The chairman of the Saint John Remembrance Day Committee is hoping more veterans take an active role in the annual ceremony in future years.
The chairman of the Saint John Remembrance Day Committee is hoping more veterans take an active role in the annual ceremony in future years. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

The chairman of the Saint John Remembrance Day Committee is hoping more veterans choose to take part in the popular annual ceremony at TD Station.

About 7,000 people packed Saint John’s largest arena to honour those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country as well as those who have served and those who continue to serve.

READ MORE: Amid Remembrance Day ceremonies, UN and NATO veterans offer reminder that help is available

The number of veterans who take an active role in the service is dwindling, according to Bernard Cormier.

“The modern-day soldier, sailor or airman doesn’t see themselves as being a veteran,” said Cormier.

“That word ‘veteran’ for some reason seems to be connected with First World War, Second World War, maybe Korean War.”

Cormier says the ceremony needs younger, what he calls, ‘returned soldiers’ to take part to avoid the service from deteriorating.

He says those who have served and are no longer serving should consider themselves veterans.

“Whether you were in the reserve or regular force, whether you were in peacekeeping or battle or on a ship or on a jet — whatever — you are a veteran,” he said.

No Stone Left Alone
No Stone Left Alone

Second World War veteran Aubrey Moore joined the Canadian Merchant Navy at the age of 14. The now 92-year-old, who admits to lying about his age in order to enlist, has a great respect for those who have served.

“I am a supporter of the servicemen and women and I’m so proud,” Moore said.

READ MORE: Woodstock, N.B., honours Indigenous veterans ahead of Remembrance Day

The Saint John ceremony also had an underlying theme of mental health.

Robert Burnett and his wife laid the Memorial Cross of Canada wreath.

It was in memory of their son Philip who lost his battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in 2016. Burnett says more must be done to recognize and treat PTSD.

“They give them lots of pills and pills aren’t curing the ills,” Burnett said. “The politicians and the upper echelon don’t and didn’t realize that PTSD is an epidemic.”

Burnett’s son had completed two tours of Afghanistan before his death at the age of 46.

Global News At 6Saint JohnRemembrance DayVeteransSecond World WarPost-traumatic Stress DisorderFirst World WarCanada RemembersCeremonyKorean WarRemembrance Day 2019Canadian Merchant NavyTD StationMemorial Cross of CanadaSaint John Remembrance Day Committeeservicemenservicewomen
