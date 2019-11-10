Woodstock, N.B., honours Indigenous veterans ahead of Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

For seven years, the town of Woodstock, N.B., has hung banners honouring local veterans each November — but this year, for the first time, nine banners join the ranks dedicated to Indigenous vets.

“Indigenous people who served in Korea, the First World War and the Second World War, who were never mentioned before,” explains Randy Leonard, the man behind the banners.

Leonard said he’s worked with Woodstock First Nation for about three years now in order to make it possible.

“I’m building bridges between this community and Woodstock First Nation,” said Leonard.

Former Woodstock mayor Randy Leonard is behind the banners through town.

Each of the 70 banners through town has an image of a service member, accompanied by their name and the dates they served.

Leonard, former mayor of Woodstock and a current councillor, has always felt a connection to the veteran community.

He also has a special connection with one of these new banners.

“Oliver Polchies was my baseball coach when I was young.” Tweet This

Oliver Polchies is one of nine Indigenous veterans honoured.

“He co-coached my baseball team with my father. Both of them were in the Italian campaign and they were both in Italy with the Carleton York Regiment.”

Leonard says the inclusion of even more local Indigenous veterans is already in the works, with more banners set to go up next November.

Banners through Woodstock, N.B., honour local men and women who served.