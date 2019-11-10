Menu

Freezing rain and snow on its way to New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 3:37 pm
A man uses a snowblower to clear snow during a snowstorm in Halifax on Monday, March 4, 2019.
A man uses a snowblower to clear snow during a snowstorm in Halifax on Monday, March 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Another blast of winter weather is on its way to New Brunswick this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province ahead of an approaching storm set to hit the province on Monday night.

READ MORE: Tire shops hopping as snow threatens parts of the Maritimes

The system will start as snow before transitioning to rain in the south on Tuesday morning.

The federal agency says it is too soon to provide specific details but that the potential exists for significant amounts of snow in the northern part of the province and potential of an extended period of freezing rain on Tuesday over southwestern parts of the province.

New Brunswickers urged to plan ahead during 'Storm Preparedness Week'
New Brunswickers urged to plan ahead during ‘Storm Preparedness Week’

Residents are being urged to prepare for potentially difficult driving conditions for areas impacted by snow and mixed precipitation on Tuesday.

More information will be provided as details become available.

New BrunswickSnowEnvironment CanadaWeatherSafetyFreezing RainSnow stormNew Brunswick Weatherdriving conditions
