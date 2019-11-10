Freezing rain and snow on its way to New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Another blast of winter weather is on its way to New Brunswick this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province ahead of an approaching storm set to hit the province on Monday night.

The system will start as snow before transitioning to rain in the south on Tuesday morning.

The federal agency says it is too soon to provide specific details but that the potential exists for significant amounts of snow in the northern part of the province and potential of an extended period of freezing rain on Tuesday over southwestern parts of the province.

Residents are being urged to prepare for potentially difficult driving conditions for areas impacted by snow and mixed precipitation on Tuesday.

More information will be provided as details become available.