Canada

Amid Remembrance Day ceremonies, UN-NATO veterans offer reminder help available

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2019 12:11 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 12:18 pm
No Stone Left Alone
Global National's Dawna Friesen takes a special look at the No Stone Left Alone memorial ceremony where Canadian students help remember the service and sacrifice of Canada's veterans by placing poppies on the headstones of those who served.

As thousands gathered Monday for a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Grand Parade in Halifax, their numbers included veterans of United Nations and NATO missions present as a reminder support is available to those still suffering from war trauma.

Artillery occasionally boomed from nearby Citadel Hill as Silver Cross mother Anne Snyder, whose son Jonathan Snyder died in an accident during the Afghanistan war, laid a wreath in his memory.

As the wreath was brought before the cenotaph, Angus (Gus) Cameron, an advocate for veterans, stood at attention with other veterans who served in UN- and NATO-sanctioned operations ranging from the Korean War to the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

Veterans lay a wreath at Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Grand Parade in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The 57-year-old veteran said he comes to the ceremony each year to pay his respects and also to remind any veterans who may be suffering that his group is present to provide fellowship and to make suggestions for mental health help.

The regional representative for Veterans of United Nations and NATO said young men and women have “seen some pretty terrible things” in a variety of wars and may suffer from hidden damage that his group can help with.

Cameron estimated there are 780 UN and NATO veterans in Nova Scotia and more than 7,000 members across the country, in addition to chapters overseas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 11, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HalifaxUnited NationsIraqRemembrance DayAfghanistanVeteransNATOCanada RemembersKorean Wargrand paradeRemembrance Day 2019Silver Cross MotherCitadel HillVeterans servicesSilver CrossMemorial CrossJonathan SnyderAngus CameronGus CameronAnne SnyderVeterans of United Nations and NATO
