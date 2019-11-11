Calgary Remembers: Remembrance Day ceremony at the Field of Crosses

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Calgarians laid poppies on small wooden crosses in the Field of Crosses on Monday, to honour those who lost their lives fighting for Canadian freedom.

People are marking Remembrance Day at events all around the city, including the Military Museums, to allow people to honour those who served their country and pay respects to those who lost their lives.

2:49 Calgary’s Field of Crosses illuminated by thousands of candles ahead of Remembrance Day Calgary’s Field of Crosses illuminated by thousands of candles ahead of Remembrance Day

