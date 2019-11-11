Menu

Calgary Remembers: Remembrance Day ceremony at the Field of Crosses

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 12:33 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 1:38 pm
Cantare Children’s Choir sings as 33 fallen southern Alberta soldiers are honoured with roll call
The Cantare Children’s Choir sings “After the War” as wreaths are laid and the roll call of 33 southern Albertans who died in World War Two is read.

Hundreds of Calgarians laid poppies on small wooden crosses in the Field of Crosses on Monday, to honour those who lost their lives fighting for Canadian freedom.

People are marking Remembrance Day at events all around the city, including the Military Museums, to allow people to honour those who served their country and pay respects to those who lost their lives.

Calgary’s Field of Crosses illuminated by thousands of candles ahead of Remembrance Day
Calgary’s Field of Crosses illuminated by thousands of candles ahead of Remembrance Day
