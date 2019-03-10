Alberta WWII veteran Jack Hilton dies at 99

Alberta Second World War veteran Jack Hilton died on March 7 at age 99, the Royal Canadian Air Force has confirmed.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve seen things that humans shouldn’t see’ — 99-year-old Calgary veteran shares WWII memories flying over Europe

As a Typhoon fighter pilot, Hilton completed more than 100 operations flights across Europe during the Second World War — including on D-Day — and later went on to train hundreds of other young men to fly.

“In 28 days, I flew 28 times — and 28 times you take off and land, you’re pushing your luck,” Hilton told Global News on Remembrance Day in 2018.

LISTEN: Jack Henry Hilton shares war stories with the Memory Project

He said every time he took to the air, a quarter of the men who went up didn’t return.

“I went over to France with 28 pilots,” Hilton said of his overall mission. “Eight of us came home to Canada. I’ve seen things that humans shouldn’t see.”

The #RCAF sends condolences to the family of 99-year old Jack Hilton, Second World War Typhoon pilot and author of “The Saga of a Canadian Typhoon Fighter Pilot” who passed away on March 7.#RememberThem pic.twitter.com/gp15dEQj3C — RCAF (@RCAF_ARC) March 9, 2019

To help deal with the horrors of war that he witnessed, Hilton wrote a book about his experiences called The Saga of a Canadian Typhoon Fighter Pilot, which was released in 2015.

“He was a wonderful gentleman,” said Don Ross, a member of the board of directors at the Hangar Flight Museum, on Sunday.

READ MORE: Calgarians celebrate National Aviation Day, 110th anniversary of powered flight in Canada

Ross got to know Hilton over the past three years, when Hilton would participate in Remembrance Day events, and they would chat about both being in the Air Force.

“I’d see him at a function where he was tied up and a lot of people wanted to go spend time with him,” Ross said.

“He just liked to talk to people. I mean, he would sit down and talk to anybody.

“Always polite, always respectful of other people. Never one to toot his own horn,” Ross added.

Hilton’s humble nature, combined with his experience facing atrocities, made him want to focus on life after the war, Ross said.

“He didn’t like to talk about what he did too much,” Ross said. “He was very quiet about that, like most people that were involved in the war.

“He wanted to talk about the good things.”

In 2015, Hilton was awarded France’s highest military decoration, la Légion d’Honneur, for his contribution to the country’s liberation from the Nazis.​

“He was very proud of the French medal that he got,” Ross said.

– With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo