D-Day veteran, Dunkirk survivor Ken Sturdy dies at 98

A D-Day veteran who survived the World War II Battle of Dunkirk died in Calgary this weekend.

Ninety-eight-year-old Ken Sturdy became well-known after being featured on Global News attending the Dunkirk movie premiere in 2017.

Jul 22, 2017: The movie Dunkirk tells the story of allied soldiers who were evacuated during a fierce WWII battle. As Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports, a 97-year-old Calgary man who was actually at the battle, had to see the movie for himself.

Sturdy became emotional watching the film, describing it as a very real depiction of what happened in that 1940 battle when he was a 20-year-old signal man with the Royal Canadian Navy.

Sturdy participated in Remembrance Day ceremonies over the years, visiting local schools talking to students about his experiences.

Jul 25, 2017: Dunkirk veteran Ken Sturdy was moved by the realism of Christopher Nolan’s new film Dunkirk at a Calgary theatre.

The navy vet was also a former president of the Alberta College of Art and Design.

Friends told Global News Sturdy passed away on Sunday morning surrounded by family.

Feb 8, 2018: It’s not every day you get a handwritten thank-you note from a Hollywood legend. As Gil Tucker shows us, that’s just one of the honours a 97-year-old Calgarian is receiving this week — another memorable moment in a long life full of them.