‘Person of interest’ spotted twice on resident’s property: Frontenac OPP

Police with the Frontenac Detachment of the OPP are asking for help in identifying a “person of interest.”

According to a press release, around 1:30 a.m on Nov. 8, police were called to attend an address on Keeley Road near Sydenham Road because the home owner spotted an unknown man on the property.

Police say a trail camera captured an image of the man near the driveway and believe this is the second time this person has been captured on camera on the property. The first incident happened Oct. 20.

OPP describe the person of interest as, a 20-40 year-old man wearing gloves, a cross body sling-style backpack and mukluk-style winter boots.

Police say they would like to remind the public to be proactive in locking their homes, garages, vehicles and sheds in order to discourage thefts. Police also say anyone noticing suspicious activity should report it.

Anyone with information in relation to this person of interest is asked to immediately contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

—With files from Julie Brown