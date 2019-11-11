Menu

Traffic

Traffic delays west of Stony Plain due to collision involving semi

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 9:47 am
Updated November 11, 2019 10:00 am
Alberta RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Nov. 11, 2019. .
Alberta RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Nov. 11, 2019. .

A collision involving a semi-tractor and another vehicle have led to significant delays on the Highway 16 and Highway 43 off ramp early Monday morning.

RCMP say the incident happened at about 5:15 a.m., west of Stony Plain.

There were minor injuries reported.

READ MORE: Fatal crash involving semi-truck diverts highway traffic near Winfield, Alta.

Icy road conditions and fog have been affecting driving conditions in the area, police say.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to try to find other routes.

RCMP say the road will be re-routed for several hours.

Kal Tire has winter driving tips for Alberta motorists
Kal Tire has winter driving tips for Alberta motorists
