Traffic delays west of Stony Plain due to collision involving semi

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A collision involving a semi-tractor and another vehicle have led to significant delays on the Highway 16 and Highway 43 off ramp early Monday morning.

RCMP say the incident happened at about 5:15 a.m., west of Stony Plain.

There were minor injuries reported.

Icy road conditions and fog have been affecting driving conditions in the area, police say.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to try to find other routes.

RCMP say the road will be re-routed for several hours.

4:29 Kal Tire has winter driving tips for Alberta motorists Kal Tire has winter driving tips for Alberta motorists

Story continues below advertisement