‘Significant’ rain predicted for Nova Scotia on Tuesday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says that an approaching storm will bring “significant rainfall” to Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

A developing weather system will begin to affect “Canada’s Ocean Playground” late on Monday or early on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Tire shops hopping as snow threatens parts of the Maritimes

The federal agency says it’s too soon to provide specific details but that the potential exists for a brief period of now Monday followed by significant amounts of rain and strong winds starting on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia and says they’ll provide more information and details of the storm become more certain.

Story continues below advertisement