Tire shops hopping as snow threatens parts of the Maritimes

People in parts of the Maritimes are scrambling to get themselves and their vehicles winter ready following a weather forecast calling for snow in some regions.

Most tire outlets saw their phones ringing off the hook with the mere possibility of winter weather being just around the corner.

“We took probably a hundred appointments in 48 hours,” said Dana Douthwright, owner of OK Tire in Quispamsis, NB.

Despite the yearly arrival of snowy weather Douthwright says this time of year is always the busiest when the forecast hints of snow.

“We are ready and armed with lots of tires, lots of hands and a real get up and go waiting for this to come.”

The Canadian Automobile Association also strongly urges motorists to equip their vehicles with winter tires. It says it’s the single most important thing you can do to prepare your car for winter.

“The reason for that is that they’re made of a different material and have a different tread pattern that actually reduces breaking by up to 25 per cent,” said CAA Spokesperson Julia Kent.

“They just improve your vehicle’s handling.”

Kent says it’s also very important to use four winter tires, not two, with the same tread pattern and the same depth. “It improves traction and handling in snow, cold, ice and sub zero temperatures,” added Kent.

Winter tires are mandatory in some Canadian provinces but not in the Maritimes. While not taking an official position on the issue, Kent says CAA is all about road safety.

“Anything that can make our roads safer we are really supportive of,” said Kent. “Winter tires are something we always recommend and absolutely want all consumers and all Atlantic Canadians to be putting them on every year.”

And for those in the tire business it’s always an exciting time of year.

“We usually get our winter tires at the end of August,’ explained Douthwright. “We do patiently wait for the forecast to change. It is our busiest time of year so we really appreciate everyone’s business.

While the official start to winter is still almost a month and a half away everyone knows it is coming so it’s important to be prepared.