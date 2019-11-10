Edmonton declares parking ban starting Sunday evening after major snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has declared a parking ban, set to take effect at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. in an effort to clear city streets.

This follows a heavy snowfall of about 12-16 cm in the Edmonton region, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Kevin O’Connell.

As the snow blanketed the city over Friday evening and throughout Saturday, 176 collisions were reported to Edmonton police.

According to Environment Canada, Edmonton has a 30 per cent chance of flurries for Sunday, but Monday is expected to be clear from snow. Temperatures are also set to drop throughout the day Sunday, with a high of minus 14 and a wind chill making that feel like minus 22 by the afternoon.

The city is expected to give more details for its snow clearing plans at a press conference Sunday.

This year, city council decided to remove the use of calcium chloride from its snow clearing options for roads. It said it will be using a combination of salt, sand and plowing to keep them clear.

Parking bans mean that residents should not park on bus routes to allow the city to clear them. The bans remain in effect until the city declares them over.

People who park on a bus route during a ban will receive a $100 ticket and may be towed.

The city must give at least eight hours notice when it declares a ban.