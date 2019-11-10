Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Teen dead, another in critical condition after shooting in southern Sweden

By JARI TANNER The Associated Press
Posted November 10, 2019 7:51 am
.
. Global News

A 15-year-old boy has died and another teenager is in critical condition after a shooting late Saturday at a busy square in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.

Malmo police said Sunday the deceased boy was one of the two persons hit after unknown assailants opened fire into a pizza parlour where the victims were at the time of the incident at 9 p.m. local time Saturday.

READ MORE: ‘Pure evil’: Masked teens burn at least 80 cars in Sweden

Witnesses saw the attackers flee the scene on bicycles.

The shooting took place just minutes after an explosion in another Malmo district where a bomb set under a car detonated, destroying the vehicle and causing damage to other cars.

Shooting by drug cartel in Mexico leaves at least 9 Americans from Mormon family dead
Shooting by drug cartel in Mexico leaves at least 9 Americans from Mormon family dead

Police couldn’t say yet if the two incidents were linked.

Story continues below advertisement

Sweden’s third largest city Malmo has seen several explosions and shootings in the past few years in cases linked mainly to organized crime and feuding gangs.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
SwedenMalmoMalmo shootingshooting malmoshooting swedensweden shootingSweden shooting teen killedteen killed Swedenteenager killed shooting Sweden
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.