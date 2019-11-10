Special weather statement in effect, more snow on the way for London region

Send this page to someone via email

It hasn’t even been a full week since the first major snowfall for the London region, and we’re already in for more of the white stuff.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a possible 5-10 centimeters by Monday evening.

The weather agency says a developing low pressure system will track south of the lower Great Lakes and will bring snow into portions of southern Ontario Sunday night into Monday.

They also say there is still uncertainty with regards to the track of the system, which was more south of the border, but any wind change pushing the system further north would enhance the London’s snow totals dramatically.

The special weather statement includes:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warns that travel may be impacted Monday due to the snow accumulation on the roadways.

0:23 Edmonton hit with November snowstorm Edmonton hit with November snowstorm