Weather

Special weather statement in effect, more snow on the way for London region

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 8:18 am
Updated November 10, 2019 8:49 am
Viewer video shows parts of Ontario blanketed in snow
Viewer video shows parts of Ontario blanketed in snow on Saturday.

It hasn’t even been a full week since the first major snowfall for the London region, and we’re already in for more of the white stuff.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a possible 5-10 centimeters by Monday evening.

The weather agency says a developing low pressure system will track south of the lower Great Lakes and will bring snow into portions of southern Ontario Sunday night into Monday.

READ MORE: The first major snowfall of the year: snapshots of a winter wonderland in the London region

They also say there is still uncertainty with regards to the track of the system, which was more south of the border, but any wind change pushing the system further north would enhance the London’s snow totals dramatically.

The special weather statement includes:

  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada warns that travel may be impacted Monday due to the snow accumulation on the roadways.

Edmonton hit with November snowstorm
Edmonton hit with November snowstorm
