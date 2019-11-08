The first major snowfall of the year: snapshots of a winter wonderland in the London region

Send this page to someone via email

What a difference a day makes.

Thanks to snow squalls, residents in the London region woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday and many took the opportunity to photograph the moment — and to share it with Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

Here’s a round up of some of the best ones.

Lisa Schuller shared an early morning photo near Kirkton.

Kelly Caughlin shared this snapshot of Westminster Ponds, which demonstrates the extent of the overnight snowfall.

Andria Askew shared a picturesque photo from Ilderton.

Adam Jensen shared a photograph that perfectly captured the mix of seasons.

Leslie Wilson captured a great photo of the shores of Lake Huron in Goderich.

Sabrina Johns shared a few beautiful photos from St. Marys, but the most popular on the 980 CFPL Facebook page was this sunrise shot.

West of St. Marys, Kerri McIntosh snapped this picture.

Another beautiful early morning shot was submitted by Irma te Koppele in Thorndale.

Michael Bray took this closeup when flurries first started to collect on Thursday off of Oxford Street West.

Western University also shared this photograph, taken by Steven Anderson.

Outside of landscapes, there were also numerous photos demonstrating how children and animals alike were reacting to the freshly fallen snow.

Ashley Rand-DaPonte snapped this photo of young Nicolas DaPonte taking in the winter wonderland outside.

Mackenzie Bell was all smiles playing in the snow on Friday.

Sara Nicole’s son Henry Carrigan was all bundled up to enjoy the first big snowfall.

Kelly Caughlin snapped this picture of her daughter, Ella Caughlin, enjoying the first big snowfall.

Jessica Root says her 2-year-old daughter Everly Root was so excited for the snow.

With snow up to the waist, Ian Dunster was really getting into the winter weather.

Ambrosia Bartlett captured this memory of her daughter Savera Kiss.

Chantal Rathe’s picture of her daughter, Eleanor Mckim, shows just how deep the snow is.

Tenley Lavers is pictured her in an action shot from Nikki Lavers.

Sarah Van Alphen took this photo of Kaden and Bailey playing together in the snow.

Brandy Waugh shared this snapshot of Talessa Chrisjohn and her dog, Athena. She said the two love the snow.

Lauren Michelle captured Miss Stella’s first time seeing snow.

Kathryn Yaw said her dog Willow’s favourite thing is when her dad “shovels the snow into her face!”

Boža and Sivo were kind enough to pose for Emily Burton’s photo.

Graciela Bran shared this pictured of Daisy enjoying the snow.

Julip was also having fun in the snow, as seen in this photo from Carla Hunt.

Thea Lauren Griffin said Oakley was enjoying the snowflakes.

Even felines were taking in the blanket of snow. Tami Bogart shared this picture of her cat Gord, named “after the late great Gord Downie.”