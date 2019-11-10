Menu

Sports

Huskies fall short in Hardy Cup, lose 29-4 to Dinos

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 3:45 pm
.

The U of S Huskies football team’s bid for a second straight Hardy Cup title fell short at McMahon Stadium, dropping the contest 29-4 to the Calgary Dinos.

Dinos backup quarterback Josiah Joseph proved to be the difference-maker, coming into the game in the second half following an injury to Adam Sinagra, making a pass for the game’s first touchdown.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies running back Adam Machart breaks impressive record

Joseph completed nine of 10 passing attempts for 95-yards and finished two drives by punching in a pair of short quarterback draws for touchdowns.

The first half was a low scoring affair with the teams combining for five points, Calgary’s coming off of a pair of high Huskies snaps that were sent through the endzone for safeties. While the dogs’ lone point came off of a missed David Solie field goal which sailed through the endzone for a single.

Story continues below advertisement

Both defences did stand out in the first half, each holding a solid goal-line stand of their own.

READ MORE: ‘He just gets football’: rookie Ramsey Derbas adds bite to Huskies’ defence

The Huskies stopped a Calgary drive at the one, recovering a Josiah Joseph fumble. While the Dinos were able to keep the Huskies receivers covered on the final play of the opening half, forcing an incompletion on third down with the Huskies knocking on the two-yard line.

The Dinos kept Canada West player of the year Adam Machart contained to a quiet night by his standards; the third-year back had 16 carries for 112 yards, and no scores.

Up next for the Dinos is the Mitchell Bowl, where they’ll host the winner of the Yates Cup, the McMaster Marauders.

