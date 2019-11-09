Regina police investigating after body found Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say they’ve begun a death investigation following the discovery of a man’s body on Robinson Street Saturday morning.

They say that just before 3:30 a.m., they received reports of a deceased man in the 800 block of Robinson Street.

After police located the body, EMS were called and confirmed the man was dead.

Police say they’ve secured the scene and that the coroner, forensic identification team and major crimes unit are now investigating.

Police ask anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

