Crime

29-year-old man in hospital after drive-by shooting in Brampton: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2019 9:58 am
Updated November 9, 2019 10:00 am
Investigators at the scene of the shooting Friday.
Investigators at the scene of the shooting Friday. Global News

BRAMPTON – Police say a 29-year-old man is in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call for a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the man was driving his car in central Brampton around 5 p.m. when a red sedan pulled up alongside him.

Police allege an unknown suspect fired into the man’s car.

They say the victim was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are asking for the public’s help after the suspect in the red sedan fled the scene.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
