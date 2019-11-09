OPP investigate after school bus struck from behind by SUV in Listowel

Send this page to someone via email

North Perth OPP are investigating after an SUV struck a school bus in Listowel.

OPP say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision that occurred near the intersection of Main Street East and Tremaine Avenue South on Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a school bus transporting students was struck from behind by an SUV.

Both motor vehicles were travelling east on Main Street.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

OPP say a 45-year-old North Perth man has been charged with careless driving and was issued a provincial offence notice.

