Langley coffee shop loses 3 poppy donation boxes to thieves in less than a week

A Langley coffee shop owner is hoping to catch the thieves who have stolen three poppy donation boxes from his store since Sunday, Nov. 3.

Both incidents were caught on security video at the Joy of Coffee in Murrayville Square. The video has been provided to Langley RCMP, who confirm the thefts are being investigated.

The first theft happened on Sunday night shortly before 8 p.m. The video shows a man walking right out the front door with a box in each arm.

“He was sitting at a table at the front of the store,” owner Ron Corrado said.

“When the [employee] turned her back, he walked to the counter, grabbed both boxes and walked out.”

On Thursday around 3:45 p.m., a couple approached the counter. As the man distracted the employee, the woman put her jacket over the donation box. A short time later, the woman left with the box wrapped in the jacket as the man counted out change for a purchase.

Corrado didn’t mince words when asked what he thought of the suspects.

“They’re scumbags,” he said. “Not very nice people. There’s not much you can do, but hopefully they can catch them.”

1:44 Video shows man stealing poppy donation box from New Westminster Legion Video shows man stealing poppy donation box from New Westminster Legion

Corrado said he wants to put out another donation box, but may booby-trap it with a musical birthday card underneath that would play if the box is removed.

“You can’t have your eyes on it all the time,” he said.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig Van Herk said he’s hopeful the public can help identify the suspects.

“It’s saddening, it’s disheartening,” he said.

“But the good news … is this is a good video. We hope someone can help us identify who these suspects are, so we can hold them to account.”

Van Herk said there’s been a rash of similar thefts in the Langley area, and said it’s “disgusting” anyone would steal donations meant for veterans around Remembrance Day.

“In a time like this, when you know this money is going to be donated to someone who sacrificed for our freedom, it’s absolutely wrong,” he said.

Van Herk said anyone who recognizes any of the three suspects in the videos should contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers immediately.

As for Corrado, he has some additional advice for the thieves.

“Get a life.”