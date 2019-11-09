Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Global BC recipes

Advertisement

Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe: Taco pie

By Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 11:50 am
Global BC Recipe

Ingredients

– 1 lb ground beef
– 1/2 medium onion
– 1 7 and 1/2 oz can tomato sauce
– 1 envelope taco seasoning
– 1 8 oz can refrigerated crescent rolls
– 2 cups crushed corn chips
– 1 cup sour cream
– 1 cup shredded cheddar

Method

1. Brown the beef and onion, drain fat, add tomato sauce and taco seasoning.
2. Separate crescent triangles, placing into pie plate to form a crust.
3. Sprinkle 1 cup corn chips over crust, add meat mixture.
4. Spread sour cream over meat, cover with cheese and sprinkle remaining corn chips on top.
5. Bake at 375 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes until crust is golden brown.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RecipesGlobal BC recipesRecipeTrail AppliancesGlobal BC recipefamily favourite recipe
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.