Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe: Taco pie

Ingredients
– 1 lb ground beef
– 1/2 medium onion
– 1 7 and 1/2 oz can tomato sauce
– 1 envelope taco seasoning
– 1 8 oz can refrigerated crescent rolls
– 2 cups crushed corn chips
– 1 cup sour cream
– 1 cup shredded cheddar
Method
1. Brown the beef and onion, drain fat, add tomato sauce and taco seasoning.
2. Separate crescent triangles, placing into pie plate to form a crust.
3. Sprinkle 1 cup corn chips over crust, add meat mixture.
4. Spread sour cream over meat, cover with cheese and sprinkle remaining corn chips on top.
5. Bake at 375 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes until crust is golden brown.
