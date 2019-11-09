Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe: Taco pie

Send this page to someone via email

Ingredients

– 1 lb ground beef

– 1/2 medium onion

– 1 7 and 1/2 oz can tomato sauce

– 1 envelope taco seasoning

– 1 8 oz can refrigerated crescent rolls

– 2 cups crushed corn chips

– 1 cup sour cream

– 1 cup shredded cheddar

Method

1. Brown the beef and onion, drain fat, add tomato sauce and taco seasoning.

2. Separate crescent triangles, placing into pie plate to form a crust.

3. Sprinkle 1 cup corn chips over crust, add meat mixture.

4. Spread sour cream over meat, cover with cheese and sprinkle remaining corn chips on top.

5. Bake at 375 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes until crust is golden brown.

