SGEU agrees to 7 per cent raise over six years in new collective bargaining agreement

The province and Saskatchewan General Employees Union (SGEU) have come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement that includes a seven per cent raise over six years.

The two sides have been at the bargaining table since the previous agreement expired in October 2016.

The new agreement includes wage increases of zero per cent, zero per cent, one per cent, two per cent (combination pension and general wage increase), two per cent and two per cent over a six-year term. This runs from Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2022.

The SGEU held ratification votes across the province between Oct. 7 and Nov. 6. The union said almost 70 per cent of members voted in favour of ratification.

“We are pleased that a majority of members voted to accept this tentative agreement,” said Lori Bossaer, acting chair of the SGEU’s negotiating committee.

We will continue to push for improvements in our members’ workplaces to ensure they are able to continue providing the level of excellence that our public service is known for.”

“I am pleased with both parties’ commitment and co-operation in working to reach a new collective agreement,” Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission Ken Cheveldayoff said.

“Our priority was to reach an agreement that was good for public service employees and the people we serve – the citizens of Saskatchewan.”

The SGEU membership had a strike mandate that had been in place since summer 2018. Last month, about 5,000 Crown corporation employees under the Unifor banner had a 17-day strike. A tentative deal was reached on Oct. 20.

This agreement covers about 11,000 SGEU members that work as highway traffic officers and equipment operators, corrections workers, parks staff, conservation officers, social workers and many other public sector fields.

Members of the SGEU bargaining committee will now work with the province to finalize the new collective bargaining agreement. It expires on Sept. 30, 2022.