Crime

G2 driver charged with stunt driving, SUV seized after 2 students found in trunk: Halton police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 4:21 pm
Updated November 8, 2019 4:22 pm
An SUV was impounded after two people were allegedly found in the trunk.
An SUV was impounded after two people were allegedly found in the trunk. Const. Marc Taraso / Halton Regional Police

In a social media post entitled #ByeByeCar, a Halton Regional Police officer says a G2 driver has been charged with stunt driving and had their SUV seized after seven students were found inside the vehicle — two of whom were in the trunk.

Const. Marc Taraso, a veteran traffic enforcement officer who works in Oakville, posted details of the situation on Twitter Friday afternoon. He said he pulled the driver over on Cornwall Road in the town’s south end.

“The trunk on this vehicle is the rear crumple zone. Had they been rear-ended in a collision, we would be looking at catastrophic injuries or death,” Taraso wrote.

READ MORE: Halton officer recounts weirdest distracted driving incidents

Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, driving a vehicle “with a person in the trunk of the motor vehicle” is considered an act of stunt driving.

Taraso said the driver was charged with stunt driving. He said the SUV was impounded and their driver’s licence was suspended for a week.

The accused was reportedly ordered to attend court at a future date.

