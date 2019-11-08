RCMP seek person of interest in armed Whalley robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey RCMP is looking for help to find a person of interest in an armed robbery in Whalley.

According to police, it happened around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 27, at the Chatr Mobile store in the City Centre Mall.

Mounties say a man went behind the counters, stole cash from the register and threatened an employee with a weapon, before fleeing on foot towards University Drive.

Police have now released a photo of a woman who was in the area that they wish to speak to as a person of interest.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as an adult man with a medium build and short brown hair. He was wearing a black hat with a Burton logo.

Anyone who can identify either the suspect or the woman is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.