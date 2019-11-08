Winnipeg Jets send defenseman Ville Heinola back to Finland

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced they are reassigning 18-year-old defenseman Ville Heinola to Lukko Rauma of the Finnish League.

Heinola was the 20th overall pick of the 2019 NHL entry draft by Winnipeg in Vancouver last June, and opened a lot of eyes with his steady play during the preseason.

The 5-11, 178-pound blue liner eventually earned a spot on the regular season opening night roster versus the Rangers in New York and played a total of eight games for Winnipeg prior to being assigned to the Jets farm team just a little over a week ago.

Heinola scored his first career NHL goal in the Jets 4-1 win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 8 and also had four assists for five points during his eight-game stint with the Jets. The 18-year-old from Honkajoki added one assist during his three-game assignment with the Moose.

The return to Finland means Heinola will likely suit up for his home country in next month’s World Junior Hockey Tournament in the Czech Republic. And year one of his entry level contract will also be reset next fall.

