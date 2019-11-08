Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Aspiring lawyers whose careers were cut short by war to be called to the bar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2019 1:20 pm
A poppy pinned into the edge of a tree stump. Taken at the Rouge Urban National Park in Toronto, Ontario.
A poppy pinned into the edge of a tree stump. Taken at the Rouge Urban National Park in Toronto, Ontario. Getty Images

An unusual ceremony will be held Friday in a Halifax courtroom to pay tribute to law students whose careers were cut short by the First World War.

With Remembrance Day only days away, the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society and the provincial judiciary plan to recognize 11 law students or articled clerks by posthumously calling them to the bar.

READ MORE: More Canadians plan to mark Remembrance Day this year, poll finds

Organizer Rebecca Hiltz LeBlanc, a lawyer and former army reservist, says relatives of eight of the men will be on hand for the ceremony at the Law Courts.

As these men never took their oath of admission, their families will say the words for them before their names are added to the roll of the Barristers’ Society.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How to wear your poppy like a military veteran for Remembrance Day

The three other men will be represented by lawyers who are also members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Chief Justice Deborah Smith of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court will preside over the ceremony, which is part of an ongoing national tribute.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Remembrance DayCanadian Armed ForcesFirst World WarLaw CourtsNova Scotia Barristers' SocietyLaw Students
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.