Aspiring lawyers whose careers were cut short by war to be called to the bar

An unusual ceremony will be held Friday in a Halifax courtroom to pay tribute to law students whose careers were cut short by the First World War.

With Remembrance Day only days away, the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society and the provincial judiciary plan to recognize 11 law students or articled clerks by posthumously calling them to the bar.

Organizer Rebecca Hiltz LeBlanc, a lawyer and former army reservist, says relatives of eight of the men will be on hand for the ceremony at the Law Courts.

As these men never took their oath of admission, their families will say the words for them before their names are added to the roll of the Barristers’ Society.

The three other men will be represented by lawyers who are also members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Chief Justice Deborah Smith of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court will preside over the ceremony, which is part of an ongoing national tribute.