Caledon OPP searching for missing 18-year-old man

Caledon OPP are searching an 18-year-old man who was reported missing after he was last seen on Sunday night.

According to police, Amandeep Pooni was last seen at his family residence in Caledon’s Southfields neighbourhood at 10 p.m. He is known to frequent the Brampton area.

Pooni is described to be five-foot-nine, 140 pounds, wearing a black turban and clothes, police say.

Police say Pooni’s family is concerned for his well-being since he’s never been missing for such an extended period of time.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

