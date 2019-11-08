Remembrance Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

While Remembrance Day isn’t a statutory holiday in Ontario, it will affect certain businesses and city services in Guelph.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the city, along with adjusted hours and service reductions.

City of Guelph

City Hall, administration offices, all branches of the Guelph Public Library and the courthouses will be closed.

Guelph Civic Museum will be closed as well, but McCrae House on Water Street will be operating with regular hours.

Waste collection will not be affected and the Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be open for public drop-off.

Transit

Guelph Transit and GO Transit will be running on their regular weekday schedule.

All city buses will stop at 11 a.m. at safe points on each route and pause two minutes to honour Canada’s veterans.

Shopping

All LCBO stores will open at noon on Monday and most Beer Stores will open at noon as well.

Stone Road Mall along with most retail chains will be open.

Most banks will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

