Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 8, 2019 1:20 pm
File photo of downtown Guelph.
File photo of downtown Guelph. Nick Westoll / Global News

While Remembrance Day isn’t a statutory holiday in Ontario, it will affect certain businesses and city services in Guelph.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day 2019 — What’s happening in Guelph

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the city, along with adjusted hours and service reductions.

City of Guelph

City Hall, administration offices, all branches of the Guelph Public Library and the courthouses will be closed.

Guelph Civic Museum will be closed as well, but McCrae House on Water Street will be operating with regular hours.

Waste collection will not be affected and the Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be open for public drop-off.

Story continues below advertisement

Transit

Guelph Transit and GO Transit will be running on their regular weekday schedule.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm’s Armoury jersey to be auctioned off for local legions

All city buses will stop at 11 a.m. at safe points on each route and pause two minutes to honour Canada’s veterans.

Shopping

All LCBO stores will open at noon on Monday and most Beer Stores will open at noon as well.

Stone Road Mall along with most retail chains will be open.

Most banks will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.

Listen to the late Leonard Cohen recite Flanders Field for Remembrance Day
Listen to the late Leonard Cohen recite Flanders Field for Remembrance Day
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphRemembrance DayCity of GuelphRemembrance Day 2019Remembrance Day GuelphOpen closed GuelphRemembrance Day open closed Guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.