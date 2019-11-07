Remembrance Day 2019: What’s happening in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Several ceremonies will be held in Guelph on Monday for Remembrance Day.

The day that marks 101 years since the end of the First World War is especially meaningful in Guelph because it is the hometown of Lt-Col. John McCrae, the author of the iconic war memorial poem In Flanders Fields.

Here’s a list of events planned throughout the city to remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada.

Sleeman Centre

This is the largest service and it’s hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Colonel John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 and Ladies Auxiliary.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

It will be followed by a parade from the Sleeman Centre to the Cenotaph on Wyndham Street and then on to St. George’s Square.

Farquhar, Wyndham, MacDonell and Woolwich streets will be affected by road closures between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

McCrae Memorial Gardens

The Royal Canadian Legion Colonel John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 will host a service outside McCrae House at 9 a.m.

There will be a Remembrance Day assembly by John McCrae Public School students at 10:30 a.m.

Guelph Central Station

A brief ceremony and laying of wreaths will be held at the held the Cross of Sacrifice at 9:30 a.m.

It’s hosted by the International Order of Daughters of the Empire.

Woodlawn Memorial Park

The outdoor service is hosted by the park and held in the veterans’ area beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Guelph Transit

At 11 a.m., all Guelph Transit buses will stop at safe points and pause for two minutes to honour Canada’s veterans.

The city offers an annual transit and parking pass for Guelph veterans that provides free access to buses and select lots in the city.

City of Guelph

All flags at city-run facilities will be flown at half-mast on Remembrance Day.

City hall, administration offices and Guelph Public Library locations are closed. Recreation centres are open, and waste collection will take place on your regular collection day.

#RemembranceDay is Monday November 11. Services at McCrae House 9-9:30 am @sleemancentre at 10:10 am. City Hall will be closed. Follow the link for details. https://t.co/Yu7Hiv2kR3 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) November 4, 2019

