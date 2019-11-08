Remembrance Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Remembrance Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on Monday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

On Monday, Grand River Transit will operate on a normal schedule. There will be service disruptions on the ION LRT service between Grand River Hospital and Mill stations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place at the Kitchener Cenotaph.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will be open between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, GO Transit will operate on a normal schedule.

There will be regular curbside waste collection although the Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO stores will open at noon on Monday. Most Beer Stores will open at noon as well.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Remembrance Day

The following are open in Cambridge:

• Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

• City hall and all city services will operate as usual

The following are closed in Cambridge:

• McDougall Cottage

• Fashion History Museum

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Remembrance Day

The following are open in Kitchener:

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• Homer Watson House & Gallery

• Activa Sportsplex, which includes the Lyle S. Hallman walking track, will open at 7 a.m.

• All public arenas, libraries and pools are open outside of the Aud, which opens at 4 p.m.

• Budd Park indoor facility will open at 4:30 p.m.

The following are closed in Kitchener:

• The Activa Box Office at The Aud

• Kitchener Market

• City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• THE MUSEUM

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Remembrance Day

The following are open in Waterloo:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre

• RIM Park

• WRMC

• Wing 404 RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre — no city programming, open for Remembrance Day event only.

• Moses Springer Community Centre will open at 4:00 p.m. for regular programming

The following are closed in Waterloo:

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (building)

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre