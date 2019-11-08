Collision involving police cruiser temporarily closes section of St. Laurent Boulevard in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

A collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser has closed a section of St. Laurent Boulevard.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road due to the collision, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Ottawa police say the northbound lanes of St. Laurent Boulevard were closed as a result of the collision, but one of the northbound lanes was reopened to allow traffic to go by.

Police say both the police officer and the other driver involved in the collision received minor injuries. The police officer was sent to hospital as a precaution, while the other driver was treated on scene and released.

