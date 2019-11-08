Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Collision involving police cruiser temporarily closes section of St. Laurent Boulevard in Ottawa

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 10:10 am
A collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser has shut down the northbound lanes of St. Laurent Boulevard in Ottawa Friday morning.
A collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser has shut down the northbound lanes of St. Laurent Boulevard in Ottawa Friday morning. OPSTrafficCaseManager / Twitter

A collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser has closed a section of St. Laurent Boulevard.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road due to the collision, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Police investigating 3-vehicle crash involving OPP cruiser in Midland

Ottawa police say the northbound lanes of St. Laurent Boulevard were closed as a result of the collision, but one of the northbound lanes was reopened to allow traffic to go by.

Police say both the police officer and the other driver involved in the collision received minor injuries. The police officer was sent to hospital as a precaution, while the other driver was treated on scene and released.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OttawaOttawa PoliceOttawa trafficSt. Laurent Boulevardpolice car accidentaccident ottawa policeaccident st. laurentaccident st. laurent police carOttawa police cruiserSt. Laurent Boulevard closedst. laurent collision
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.