Pageau scores OT winner as Sens top Kings

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in overtime as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday.

Pageau got his own rebound before scoring his team-leading seventh goal of the season 3:12 into the extra period.

Anders Nilsson made 30 saves as the Senators (5-9-1) won their fourth game of the year at home. Jack Campbell had 25 saves for Los Angeles (5-11-0).

Kings forward Tyler Toffoli, a former Ottawa 67, scored with eight seconds remaining in the third period to tie the game at two and send it into overtime.

Artem Anisimov scored his second goal of the season midway through the third period to put the Senators ahead 2-1.

Dustin Brown opened the scoring for the Kings at 6:51 of the second period, going top-shelf on the backhand. Anze Kopitar had the helper, his 15th point of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown’s fourth goal of the year came after a giveaway from Connor Brown at centre ice and a massive hit by Drew Doughty on Pageau.

Anthony Duclair made it 1-1 with two minutes left in the second frame after tipping in a slap shot from Nikita Zaitsev. It was his sixth goal of the season.

With the Senators fans still standing after the Duclair goal, he nearly added another one less than a minute later. Campbell threw his stick at the right post at the last second to stop the puck from crossing the line.

Both teams were held scoreless after the first period, tied with nine shots apiece.

The best chance came just before the midway point of the first. Jeff Carter was sprung on a partial breakaway but Mark Borowiecki made a sliding defensive effort.

Ottawa won both meetings last season against Los Angeles and for the second time in franchise history the team has defeated the Kings in three consecutive games.

The Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday while the Kings play in Montreal Saturday against the Canadiens.

Notes: Jonathan Davidsson made his NHL debut after being called up from the AHL’s Belleville Senators… Trevor Lewis left the game for the Kings midway through the second with a lower-body injury and did not return… Attendance was 9,929… Ottawa announced prior to the game that forward Colin White has been assigned to Belleville after being out since Oct. 23. He’ll be on a conditioning stint while recovering from a hip flexor/groin injury.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.