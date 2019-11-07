Menu

Vancouver police officers to face public hearing over excessive force allegations

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 8:11 pm
Vancouver police cruisers seen outside their headquarters on Cambie Street in an undated file photo.
Vancouver police cruisers seen outside their headquarters on Cambie Street in an undated file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Warning: This story contains image content that may be disturbing to some readers. 

The actions of two Vancouver police officers accused of excessive force during a 2016 domestic dispute call will now be the subject of a public hearing.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) announced Thursday the hearing was requested by Vladamir Tchaikoun, who alleges he was severely beaten by the officers when they forced themselves into his home on March 13, 2016.

READ MORE: Vancouver man levels allegations of police brutality against VPD

At the time, Tchaikoun said police knocked on his door at 7:30 p.m. and asked for his wife. When he hesitated they forced their way in. The confrontation escalated to involve his wife and son.

Tchaikoun, an engineer who came to Canada from Ukraine in 1998, was severely injured, which police acknowledged.

Story continues below advertisement
Vladimir Tchaikouns injuries seen in a photo following an encounter with Vancouver police at his home on March 13, 2016.
Vladimir Tchaikouns injuries seen in a photo following an encounter with Vancouver police at his home on March 13, 2016. Submitted
But a police spokesperson said Tchaikoun “ended up in [a] violent fight/struggle with the officers” after refusing to allow police inside the home to check on his wife’s well-being.

Police said they were called because of a possible domestic assault, giving them a legal obligation to enter the home and ensure everyone is OK.

Tchaikoun, his wife and son were all arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer. Tchaikoun hired a lawyer to combat the charges.

Vancouver man levels allegations of police brutality against VPD
Vancouver man levels allegations of police brutality against VPD

On Thursday, the OPCC said the allegations against the officers, Const. Eric Ludeman and Const. Neil Logan, were investigated by the Victoria Police Department and referred to a retired judge for review.

That judge then oversaw a disciplinary proceeding and ruled the offers’ entry into Tchaikoun’s home was unlawful. However, he determined they did not commit misconduct.

READ MORE: Checking on possible domestic assault victims a legal obligation, says VPD in light of police brutality allegations

Story continues below advertisement

Disciplinary hearings do not hear oral evidence from complainants, prompting Tchaikoun to request the public hearing.

The complaint commissioner “determined that it is in the public interest” to arrange the hearing, according to a statement from the OPCC.

A date has not yet been set for the public hearing.

—With files from Jon Azpiri and Yuliya Talmazan

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimevancouver policeVPDPolice brutalityPublic HearingOPCCallegationVladimir Tchaikounoffice of the police complaint commissionopcc public hearingpolice brutality allegationpolice brutality public hearing
