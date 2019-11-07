Menu

Canada

Century-old tradition brought back to honour war veterans in Saskatchewan

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 6:02 pm
Updated November 7, 2019 6:54 pm
Century-old tradition brought back to honour War veterans in Saskatchewan
WATCH: The Provincial Capital Commission brought back a century-old tradition from the First and Second World War by handing out care-kits to veterans in Saskatchewan.

It’s been 75 years since Canadian soldiers joined allied forces and stormed the beaches of Normandy, and on Thursday a century-old tradition from the First and Second World War made a return.

During the war, care packages were sent during the holidays as a way to boost morale and thank the soldiers for their service. Now, for the first time, care kits are being given to veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces in Saskatchewan.

“Remembering what our veterans have done for us in this province and really around the world, it is truly the time of year to remember,” said Greg Lawrence, provincial military liaison.

The kits include things like a letter of thanks, a hand-crafted scarf and cross-stitch ornament.

It’s an initiative lead by the Provincial Capital Commission as a way to highlight the importance of mental health.

“This is another opportunity for us all to highlight the importance of good mental health,” Lawrence said.

“For veterans, for seniors, and for all Saskatchewan citizens, mental health is not absolute.  As with physical health, there are levels of mental health and everyone should take the time to take care of themselves and seek help without stigma when they need it.”

Twenty are being handed out this year in Saskatchewan, with plans to expand the program next year.

