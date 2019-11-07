Police investigating after male inmate dies in St. John’s, N.L., penitentiary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a male inmate died following a reported altercation with officers at a correctional centre in St. John’s, N.L.

The province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety says the “sudden death” occurred Wednesday at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

Lawyer Bob Buckingham says the deceased man was his client, 33-year-old Jonathan Henoche.

Buckingham is calling for the province’s chief medical examiner to lead a public inquiry into the incident.

The justice department says a review will examine the circumstances around the death including staff response and appropriateness of policies and procedures.

The department says the police and the medical examiner are working to determine a cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.