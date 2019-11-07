Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after male inmate dies in St. John’s, N.L., penitentiary

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 2:13 pm
Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, NL, overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011.
Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a minimum security penitentiary in St. John's, NL, overlooks Quidi Vidi Lake on June 9, 2011. The Canadian Press/Paul Daly

Police are investigating after a male inmate died following a reported altercation with officers at a correctional centre in St. John’s, N.L.

The province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety says the “sudden death” occurred Wednesday at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

READ MORE: Inmate faces charges for the death of Milton prisoner, police say

Lawyer Bob Buckingham says the deceased man was his client, 33-year-old Jonathan Henoche.

Buckingham is calling for the province’s chief medical examiner to lead a public inquiry into the incident.

The justice department says a review will examine the circumstances around the death including staff response and appropriateness of policies and procedures.

Same man reported missing from correctional facility for second time in Saint John
Same man reported missing from correctional facility for second time in Saint John

The department says the police and the medical examiner are working to determine a cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeSt. John'sjustice departmentMedical examinerDeath in CustodyDepartment of Justice and Public SafetyHer Majesty's PenitentiaryDeath of InmateNewfoundland and Labrador CrimeBob Buckingham
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.