Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Canadian Natural Resources reports $1.03B third-quarter profit

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 1:57 pm
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. chairman Murray Edwards, left, prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2019.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. chairman Murray Edwards, left, prepares to address the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it earned $1.03 billion in its latest quarter, down from $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says the profit amounted to 87 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $1.47 per diluted share a year ago.

READ MORE: Clean-up ‘well-advanced’ after gas pipeline leak into tributary of Beaverlodge River: CNRL

Revenue totalled $6.16 billion, up from nearly $5.90 billion.

Canadian Natural says its adjusted profit from operations amounted to $1.04 per diluted share, down from $1.11 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: Canadian energy giants take out full-page newspaper ads as federal election looms

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 77 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Daily production in the quarter averaged almost 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from nearly 1.1 million barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CNRLRevenueCanadian Natural ResourcesCanadian Natural Resources Ltd.Q3Q3 resultsthird quarterthird quarter resultsCNRL 2019CNRL 2019 Q3CNRL Q3
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.