Canada

Encana reveals Denver will be its new headquarters after leaving Calgary

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2019 1:06 pm
Calgary-based oil and gas company Encana changing name, moving to the U.S.

Encana Corp. says its new head office will be in Denver following a reorganization that will include changing its name to Ovintiv.

The Calgary-based company didn’t say which city would be its home base when it announced last week it would establish a “corporate domicile” in the United States to replace its longstanding home in Calgary.

READ MORE: ‘Tragedy for Canada’: Energy company Encana to move headquarters to U.S.

The Denver decision, revealed in a corporate filing on Thursday, was expected because CEO Doug Suttles, a Texan, lives in Denver and it is the headquarters for the company’s U.S. operations.

Suttles has said the change in corporate home is meant to help the company tap into a deeper pool of U.S. passive investor capital.

READ MORE: As Encana plans move to United States, Ovintiv name a ‘blank slate’

But one of Encana’s founders, Gwyn Morgan, has said the move south and name change are signs Canada’s energy industry has gone from being viewed as “positive to pariah.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new name, the new corporate headquarters and a plan to consolidate Encana’s shares are to go to a shareholder vote early next year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Oil and GasDenverEncanaEnergy industryEncana CorpCanada oil and gasCalgary oil and gasDoug SuttlesOvintivcorporate domicileGwyn Morgan
