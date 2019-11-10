Where to observe Remembrance Day services in Winnipeg Monday

Canadians will be gathering on Nov. 11 to honour and remember those who have and are serving the country.
Here are where some of the services are taking place:
Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service
Where: RBC Convention Centre
Start: 10:15 a.m.
Details located here.
The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Remembrance Day Parade
Where: The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Monument, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
Start: 10:15 a.m.
Details located here.
HMCS Chippawa
Where: 1 Navy Way, Winnipeg, MB
Start: 10:30 a.m.
Details located here.
St. Norbert Cemetery
Where: St. Norbert Cemetery – St. Therese Street
Start: 10:30 a.m.
Details located here.
WATCH: Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge
Legion
Legions will be holding numerous Remembrance Day ceremonies around the city and throughout the province:
- Brooklands and Weston
- Charleswood
- Elmwood
- Fort Garry
- Henderson Highway
- Norwood/St. Boniface
- Prince Edward
- St. James
- Transcona
- Ukrainian Canadian
- West Kildonan
- Winnipeg Beach
- Winnipeg South Osborne
- Selkirk
- Stonewall
Local details can be found here.
Have we missed a service? Please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca to be added to the list.
WATCH: Getting students involved with Remembrance Day through No Stone Left Alone
