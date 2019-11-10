Where to observe Remembrance Day services in Winnipeg Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians will be gathering on Nov. 11 to honour and remember those who have and are serving the country.

Here are where some of the services are taking place:

Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service

Where: RBC Convention Centre

Start: 10:15 a.m.

Details located here.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Remembrance Day Parade

Where: The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Monument, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Start: 10:15 a.m.

Details located here.

HMCS Chippawa

Where: 1 Navy Way, Winnipeg, MB

Start: 10:30 a.m.

Details located here.

St. Norbert Cemetery

Where: St. Norbert Cemetery – St. Therese Street

Start: 10:30 a.m.

Details located here.

WATCH: Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge

3:02 75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge 75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge

Legion

Legions will be holding numerous Remembrance Day ceremonies around the city and throughout the province:

Brooklands and Weston

Charleswood

Elmwood

Fort Garry

Henderson Highway

Norwood/St. Boniface

Prince Edward

St. James

Transcona

Ukrainian Canadian

West Kildonan

Winnipeg Beach

Winnipeg South Osborne

Selkirk

Stonewall

Local details can be found here.

Have we missed a service? Please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca to be added to the list.

WATCH: Getting students involved with Remembrance Day through No Stone Left Alone

4:13 Local initiative teaches Manitoba students the importance of Remembrance Day Local initiative teaches Manitoba students the importance of Remembrance Day