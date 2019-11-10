Menu

Canada

Where to observe Remembrance Day services in Winnipeg Monday

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 6:00 am
Poppies are placed on a cenotaph during a Remembrance Day service in Winnipeg.
Canadians will be gathering on Nov. 11 to honour and remember those who have and are serving the country.

Here are where some of the services are taking place:

Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service

Where: RBC Convention Centre

Start: 10:15 a.m.

Details located here.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Remembrance Day Parade

Where: The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Monument, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Start: 10:15 a.m.

Details located here.

READ MORE: More Canadians plan to mark Remembrance Day this year, poll finds

Story continues below advertisement

HMCS Chippawa

Where: 1 Navy Way, Winnipeg, MB

Start: 10:30 a.m.

Details located here.

St. Norbert Cemetery

Where: St. Norbert Cemetery – St. Therese Street

Start: 10:30 a.m.

 Details located here.

WATCH: Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge

75th anniversary of the Battle of Verrières Ridge

Legion

Legions will be holding numerous Remembrance Day ceremonies around the city and throughout the province:

  • Brooklands and Weston
  • Charleswood
  • Elmwood
  • Fort Garry
  • Henderson Highway
  • Norwood/St. Boniface
  • Prince Edward
  • St. James
  • Transcona
  • Ukrainian Canadian
  • West Kildonan
  • Winnipeg Beach
  • Winnipeg South Osborne
  • Selkirk
  • Stonewall

Local details can be found here.

Have we missed a service? Please email winnipeg@globalnews.ca to be added to the list.

WATCH: Getting students involved with Remembrance Day through No Stone Left Alone

Local initiative teaches Manitoba students the importance of Remembrance Day
